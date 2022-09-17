Release of Sikh prisoners: SGPC chief holds meeting with legal experts

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday held a special meeting with retired Sikh judges and senior lawyers at SGPC’s sub-office in Chandigarh, to discuss the issue of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails of the country. After the meeting, Dhami said although the SGPC is already providing legal assistance to Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), now the case of Sikh prisoners will be presented jointly in view of different legal aspects. He said that in the meeting on Saturday the best suggestions have been received and another meeting will be called in coming days.

Replying to a query, the SGPC President said that Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are standing as obstruction in the cause of release of Bandi Singhs.

“If Aam Aadmi Party had any sympathy with the Sikh prisoners, then Devinderpal Singh Bhullar can come out with just one order of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Even I myself went to Kejriwal with a delegation, but he did not even find it right to meet. On the other side, Congress leaders like Ravneet Singh Bittu are also continuously opposing the cause of release of Bandi Singhs”, said Dhami.

He said the issue of Bandi Singhs is related to the sentiments that erupted from the circumstances then and the governments should understand this reason.

