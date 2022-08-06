Release pending GST reimbursement worth 4 crore to SGPC: RS MP Sahney to Centre

: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday demanded the Centre to release all the pending GST reimbursements amounting to ₹ 4 crores to the SGPC.

The Centre had imposed GST on purchase of langar items for the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras. After opposition from Sikh bodies, the Union government introduced ‘Sewa Bhoj Yojana’, a scheme under which the government provided to refund GST charged on purchase of items for langar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sahney raised the matter during the zero hour of the parliament.

He stated that ministry of finance and central board of indirect taxes and customs have clarified that there will be no GST applicable to the Sarais even outside gurdwara premises owned by the SGPC and other religious institutions, charitable trusts and societies.

He also said that these sarais can be outside the boundary wall of gurdwaras in the surrounding areas.

Sahney said that he spoke to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and informed him that Sarais managed by SGPC need not pay any GST. Sahney thanked finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for clarifying the issue of GST on sarais.