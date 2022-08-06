Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Release pending GST reimburs­ement worth 4 crore to SGPC: RS MP Sahney to Centre

Release pending GST reimburs­ement worth 4 crore to SGPC: RS MP Sahney to Centre

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 02:15 AM IST
RS MP Sahney raised the matter of GST reimbursement during the zero hour of the parliament; The Centre had imposed GST on purchase of langar items for the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras
Release pending GST reimbursement worth 4 crore to SGPC: RS MP Sahney to Centre
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday demanded the Centre to release all the pending GST reimbursements amounting to 4 crores to the SGPC.

The Centre had imposed GST on purchase of langar items for the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras. After opposition from Sikh bodies, the Union government introduced ‘Sewa Bhoj Yojana’, a scheme under which the government provided to refund GST charged on purchase of items for langar.

Sahney raised the matter during the zero hour of the parliament.

He stated that ministry of finance and central board of indirect taxes and customs have clarified that there will be no GST applicable to the Sarais even outside gurdwara premises owned by the SGPC and other religious institutions, charitable trusts and societies.

He also said that these sarais can be outside the boundary wall of gurdwaras in the surrounding areas.

Sahney said that he spoke to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and informed him that Sarais managed by SGPC need not pay any GST. Sahney thanked finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for clarifying the issue of GST on sarais.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP