Religious delegation from Kashmir meets Iranian ambassador; express solidarity with Iran

Jamia Masjid chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led delegation of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) met the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Fathali, in New Delhi on Friday. The delegation expressed solidarity with the war-torn people of Iran and offered condolences over the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (File)

Mirwaiz wanted the Government of India to make diplomatic efforts to help end the Iran-US- Israel war.

Mirwaiz was also accompanied by Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam and Shia leaders like Aga Syed Hassan Al-Mosvi, Aga Syed Hadi Al-Mosvi and Aga Syed Mujtaba.

The delegation conveyed condolences on the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family members and other leadership and expressed deep solidarity with the people of Iran in their hour of invasion and hardship.

On behalf of the people of Kashmir, the delegation stated that the killing of Khamenei, the prominent leader of the Muslim Ummah, deeply saddened them. They expressed serious concern and condemned the ongoing war imposed on Iran by the United States and Israel and hoped that diplomatic efforts will prevail to bring an end to this aggression. “We have come for expressing our condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the way leadership was targeted and the children were targeted. We are witnessing US- Israel aggression in Iran. We condemn that,” Mirwaiz told the media in New Delhi.

The delegation also highlighted the cultural, historical, and religious ties between Kashmir and Iran, noting that Kashmir has long been referred to as “Iran-e-Sagheer” (little Iran), reflecting the enduring bonds between the two peoples. “There is a deep connection of people of J&K with Iran. We witnessed people protesting there (in Kashmir) and are also financially providing donations to the Iran embassy. Although they don’t need it but it reflects the connection of people of Kashmir with Iran particularly with the oppressed. We wanted a message of solidarity to get across,” he said.

Mirwaiz also urged the Union government for its diplomatic efforts in helping end the war. “We want different efforts to end the war. As different countries are making efforts at a diplomatic level, we feel that the Government of India should also intensify its efforts and see how peace can be established,” he said.