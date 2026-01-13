Relocation of Sector-26 Mandi: After SC’s nod, UT to make allotment of 12 sites in Sector 39 within 2 weeks

After receiving a green signal from the Supreme Court, the UT administration is set to allot shop-cum-office (SCO) sites at the new fruit, vegetable and grain market in Sector 39 within the next two weeks, paving the way for the long-pending relocation of the Sector-26 fruit and vegetable market. The e-auction process for 23 SCO sites had concluded on March 31, 2025, with bids received for 12 sites. (HT File)

On December 18 last year, the Supreme Court dismissed a special leave petition filed by the Sector-26 Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, which had challenged the e-auction of SCO sites at the new location. The verdict cleared the final legal hurdle to shifting the fruit and vegetable market from Sector 26 to Sector 39.

The e-auction process for 23 SCO sites had concluded on March 31, 2025, with bids received for 12 sites. However, while the e-auction committee was evaluating the bids for allotment to the highest bidders, the arhtiya association approached the apex court. On April 1, 2025, the SC had granted a stay, resulting in the allotment process being kept in abeyance.

A senior UT administration officer said that the allotment to the 12 successful bidders will now be completed within two weeks. “The allottees will be allowed up to three years to construct their shops. The shifting of the market from Sector 26 will be carried out in a phased manner,” the officer said. He added that the next round of auction for 23 SCO sites is scheduled to be held in April this year.

In March last year, 23 fruit and vegetable SCO sites—out of a total of 92 sites—were put up for e-auction at the new grain, fruit and vegetable market in Sector 39 on a leasehold basis, in accordance with the provisions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules. The new mandi, spread over nearly 75 acres, is planned to be developed in phases, with the first phase dedicated to the fruit and vegetable market and the second phase to the grain market.

Reserve price raised to ₹5.40 crore

The upcoming auction for 23 SCO sites in April will be conducted at a revised reserve price of ₹5.40 crore per site, up from the earlier ₹3.70 crore. The increase follows a revision in collector rates. The administration is likely to issue a public notice for the auction of SCOs—each measuring 120 square yards—in January next year.

While arhtiyas have been demanding that at least 50% of the plots be allotted to them at concessional rates, the UT administration has maintained that existing traders will only be provided office spaces on rent in the new market.

The existing Sector-26 fruit and vegetable market, originally designed to cater to a population of around five lakh, is now under severe strain due to the city’s population crossing 13 lakh, underscoring the urgency of shifting to the new, larger facility in Sector 39.