Renovated yellow metal plates to add to Golden Temple’s sheen

As part of the maintenance sewa (voluntary service) of golden plates and minakari (inset work of painting), repaired golden plates started to be refitted inside the sanctum sanctorum of Harmandar Sahib.

The service was handed over by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha , Birmingham, UK, which carried out the necessary repair work.

The sewa was handed over by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha (GNNSJ), Birmingham, UK, which carried out the necessary repair work.

After ardas (Sikh prayer), head granthi of Harmandar Sahib, Giani Jagtar Singh, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC members Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Bhagwant Singh Sialka, head of UK based organisaton Bhai Mohinder Singh and SGPC secretary Partap Singh arrived at Sikh shrine with golden plates and started fitting them.

Dhami said the existing golden plates are affected due to moisture, which are being prepared/repaired and re-fitted as before. Similarly, the work of maintaining the minakari is also being done. He said during this sewa, the work has been done meticulously by recording video of the minakari and golden plates. He appreciated the services rendered by Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha.

