Repeat offender poses as cop again to rape minor in Ludhiana, held

A 30-year-old convicted rapist who preyed on women by impersonating a police officer has been arrested for the third time, this time for raping a minor girl in a public park—just eight months after he was released on parole. The accused remains in police custody as the investigation continues. (HT FILE)

Balwinder Singh, a resident of Manakwal village, was taken into custody on Saturday after CCTV footage from Rose Garden confirmed his identity. The attack occurred on July 7, when the accused approached a 17-year-old girl and her male friend sitting in the park, claimed to be a police officer, and threatened legal action against them for allegedly creating a public nuisance.

According to police, Singh separated the pair by instructing the boy to follow in his own vehicle while taking the minor girl on his motorcycle to an isolated location near the Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road, where he raped her. He then discarded her mobile phone and fled.

The victim, too traumatised to speak initially, only revealed the ordeal to her family on Saturday, prompting them to file a complaint with the Division Number 8 Police Station.

Police recovered CCTV footage from inside and outside Rose Garden that captured the accused, which proved instrumental in his identification and swift arrest.

A case has been registered against Singh under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 319(2) cheating by personation and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (sexual assault of a minor).

Modus operandi matches previous offences

Investigating officer ASI Subhash Chand confirmed that Singh’s method is identical to the one he used in two prior rape cases—one in December 2017 and another in February 2018—both registered at the same police station.

In each instance, Singh, dressed in civilian clothes, would target couples in public spaces, accuse them of misconduct, and use his false authority to isolate the female victim before assaulting her.

“He would threaten to call their parents or initiate legal action, then ask the boy to report to the police station while taking the girl along for ‘questioning’ to an isolated spot,” ASI Chand explained.

Criminal record

Singh was convicted in the 2018 case and was serving a prison sentence when he was granted parole in November 2025. He was acquitted in the 2017 case due to insufficient evidence.

His release on parole—despite a proven history of predatory behavior—has raised serious questions about the judicial oversight and risk assessment protocols governing early release for repeat sex offenders.

Authorities have assured that further investigation is underway to determine if Singh committed any additional offenses during his time on parole.

The accused remains in police custody as the investigation continues.