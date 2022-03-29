Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Chandigarh News / Report regarding 57,862 illegal constructions: CVO reaches Ludhian city for inspection
chandigarh news

Report regarding 57,862 illegal constructions: CVO reaches Ludhian city for inspection

The CVO alon with team also visited around three dozen colonies to inspect whether the colonies listed in the report fall inside or outside the Ludhiana MC limits
CVO Rajiv Sekhri commenced an inquiry and inspected the record at municipal corporation (MC) offices in Ludhiana on March 28. (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid row over the report of 57,862 illegal constructions in the city, a five-member team led by chief vigilance officer (CVO) of local bodies department Rajiv Sekhri commenced an inquiry and inspected the record at municipal corporation (MC) offices on Monday.

The team also visited around three dozen colonies to check whether the colonies listed in the report fall inside or outside the MC limits.The local bodies department had marked a vigilance inquiry into the matter in the past.

As per the report submitted by additional commissioner Rishipal Singh in the past, total power connections issued by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in the areas falling under MC’s jurisdiction during the period from 2016-2020 are 76,770. Against this, the civic body only approved building plans for 7,467 buildings and challans have been issued against 11,441 buildings, while no action has been taken against the remaining 57,862 buildings.

One of the MC officials requesting anonymity said most of the power connections mentioned in the report have been allotted in the colonies that fall outside the MC limits and during the visit to the city, the vigilance department has been apprised of the same. The team has further asked for the record of these colonies along with their location on the map to ascertain whether these are inside or outside the MC limits.

