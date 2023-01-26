Republic Day: Haryana CM Khattar to unfurl Tricolour in Yamunanagar on Thursday

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the Tricolor at Tejli Stadium in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on Thursday.

As per schedule, the CM will reach to the venue in his convoy before 10 am before paying homage at Shaheedi Smarak at the PWD rest house.

IPS officer Deepti Garg will lead the parade followed by several groups of different forces, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that a team of the CID, Haryana, will present a show on how to diffuse a bomb and police commandos from Commando Complex in Newal, Karnal, will present a PT show and a bike stunt before the chair.

Cultural activities will also be organised along with 19 tableaux displaying various government schemes.

In a statement, Rahul Hooda, DC, said that orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued banning any usage of drones or other similar devices near the venue and on routes of the CM.

Mohit Handa, SP, said that in view of the celebrations, the venue has been declared a red zone and 600 policemen have been assigned duties at the event and at 13 nakas in the district.

