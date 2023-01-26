Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Republic Day: Haryana CM Khattar to unfurl Tricolour in Yamunanagar on Thursday

Republic Day: Haryana CM Khattar to unfurl Tricolour in Yamunanagar on Thursday

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:13 AM IST

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the Tricolor at Tejli Stadium in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on Thursday as part of the Republic Day celebrations. As per schedule, the CM will reach to the venue in his convoy before 10 am before paying homage at Shaheedi Smarak at the PWD rest house.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the Tricolor at Tejli Stadium in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on Thursday. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Yamunanagar

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the Tricolor at Tejli Stadium in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri on Thursday.

As per schedule, the CM will reach to the venue in his convoy before 10 am before paying homage at Shaheedi Smarak at the PWD rest house.

IPS officer Deepti Garg will lead the parade followed by several groups of different forces, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that a team of the CID, Haryana, will present a show on how to diffuse a bomb and police commandos from Commando Complex in Newal, Karnal, will present a PT show and a bike stunt before the chair.

Cultural activities will also be organised along with 19 tableaux displaying various government schemes.

In a statement, Rahul Hooda, DC, said that orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been issued banning any usage of drones or other similar devices near the venue and on routes of the CM.

Mohit Handa, SP, said that in view of the celebrations, the venue has been declared a red zone and 600 policemen have been assigned duties at the event and at 13 nakas in the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP