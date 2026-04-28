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RERA directs developer to hand over flat worth 89 lakh, pay interest for over 5-year delay

The authority held the promoter failed to deliver possession within the agreed timeline and found the complainants entitled to interest under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:08 am IST
By Aarya Kumari, Mohali
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aarya.kumari@hindustantimes.com

RERA observed that the complainants had paid over 75 lakh, which was more than 90% of the total cost, and had fulfilled their obligations. It rejected the builder’s argument that the delay was due to payment defaults and force majeure conditions, including the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that the committed possession date had already lapsed before the pandemic began. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ruling that a homebuyer’s right to timely possession cannot be denied, the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed Omaxe Chandigarh Extension Developers Private Limited to hand over a residential unit in its “The Lake” project in New Chandigarh and pay interest on 88.83 lakh for a delay of over five years.

The authority held the promoter failed to deliver possession within the agreed timeline and found the complainants entitled to interest under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The complainant represented by advocate Sartaj Khan, had booked a flat in October 2015 for 88.83 lakh. As per the agreement, possession was to be handed over by October 30, 2018. However, the builder neither completed the project nor offered possession even after the stipulated date.

It also held that interest paid by the builder to the bank under a subvention scheme cannot be claimed again by the complainants, as that would amount to double benefit.

The authority directed the builder to comply with the order within 90 days, failing which recovery proceedings may be initiated as arrears of land revenue.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / RERA directs developer to hand over flat worth 89 lakh, pay interest for over 5-year delay
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / RERA directs developer to hand over flat worth 89 lakh, pay interest for over 5-year delay
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