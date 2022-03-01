Rescue students stranded in Kharkiv via Russia: Ludhiana parents

With dozens killed in rocket strikes on Kharkiv, parents of students stuck in the second-largest Ukrainian city, on Monday demanded that the Indian government evacuate the students through the Russian border, which is 100km away from the northeastern city.

Urging the government to think on its feet, Balwinder Singh, whose son Simranpeet Singh, a fifth-semester MBBS student, is stuck in Kharkiv, says, “Each day two trains leave for Laviv (a west Ukranian city, 70km from the border with Poland). Both trains are witnessing a massive rush as people try to flee the war zone. Students are finding it difficult to step out and board the trains amid shelling.”

Savidhi, a fourth-year medical student, who is holding up in a bunker in Kharkiv, says, “We are scared to step out of the bunker amid firing to catch the trains that will take us to western Ukraine.”

The father of another stranded student, Kaushika (a sixth semester MBBS student), Ram Nihal Pathak of Daba, says, “The situation is escalating with each passing minute. Our children are panicking, especially with Russia on nuclear alert. I urge the government to act fast.”

“I have been receiving calls from friends and family ever since the missile attack on Kharkiv,” he says, adding that the students are scared witless as their supplies are also dwindling by the day.

“Students are sharing disturbing videos where some of them were being beaten up.Something needs to be done immediately,” says Kalra.

Education consultant Karanpal Singh Sandhu, who is providing humanitarian aid to the students stuck in Ukraine, said around 4,000 Indian students were stuck in Kharkiv.

“Evacuating so many students from Poland and Romania will be tough. The easiest way for us to get out of Ukraine is through Belgorod International Airport, Russia, which is around 100km from Kharkiv. The roads are well-connected and we can reach there within an hour. However, it is only possible if the students are provided a safe corridor. Indian diplomats should request their Russian counterparts to allow us to enter Russian territory without a visa,” said Sandhu.

Admin should create WhatsApp group

At least 36 medical students from Ludhiana are stuck in Ukraine, and most of them are in Kharkiv. The parents of these students have urged the administration to create a WhatsApp group of so that they could connect with each other, share information and receive updates from the government.