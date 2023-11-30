close_game
Reservation for SCs in law officers' appointment: Punjab minister Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Responding to a call attention notice moved by the MLA of Nawanshahr, on behalf of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who also holds the portfolio of home affairs and justice, Cheema said that these posts were created some time ago but faced a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court due to some technical reasons.

Finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday announced that the Punjab government has reserved 58 posts for the Scheduled Castes for the first time, in the advertisement issued for the appointment of law officers, and 178 posts are for general category.

Finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema speaking in the House on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
He said that now the advertisement has been issued again on November 23, 2023, for the appointment of all posts out of which 58, including 12 of additional advocate general, five of senior deputy advocate general, 16 of deputy advocate general, 23 of assistant advocate general and two of advocate on record are reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates.

The finance minister said the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance ruled the state several times but made no reservations for lawyers belonging to SC category while appointing law officers.

