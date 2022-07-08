Reservation policy for promotion of non-teaching staff still hangs in balance at Panjab University
Even three months after the Panjab University (PU) senate’s approval, the policy on reservation in promotion for non-teaching staff still hangs in balance.
Prior to the senate meeting on March 27, the Punjab government had informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon.
Immediately after the senate’s decision in March, PU had formed a committee to collect quantifiable data for implementation of the policy. Although the panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), has held a few meetings, no final decision has been taken.
A member of the panel, who wished not to be named, said, “A Supreme Court ruling states that wherever reservation in promotion is implemented, complete quantifiable data needs to be available, and we have collected most of it.”
President of PU’s SC, ST, BC Employees’ Welfare Association, Harpreet Singh, said the senate had been given a three months deadline, but the policy has not been implemented yet. “We want the reservation roster for promotion to be implemented soon and the unnecessary delay to be avoided,” he said.
After the senate gave an in-principle approval to adopt the policy, the varsity had written to Punjab requesting the release of the pending grant of over ₹7 crore for 2021-22. However, it is still pending, it has been learnt.
PU registrar YP Verma declined to comment on the matter.
Ludhiana | 12 shopkeepers challaned for use of plastic bags
A week after the ban on use of plastic items kicked in, the Ludhiana municipal corporation issued challans to 12 shopkeepers for using single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags on Thursday. The shopkeepers were made to pay up Rs 2,000 each for the violation. The drive was organised in BRS Nagar, Haibowal, Gurden Nagar and other areas falling under Zone-D of the civic body. The drive will continue in the coming days, said Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon.
Murrah man now on national advisory panel for animal husbandry & dairying
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh has been nominated the member of National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector, constituted by the Government of India. Dr Singh is also known as the 'Murrah Man' for his research and expertise in the development of Murrah breed buffalo, which is widely reared by farmers in India and in high demand across other countries.
Ludhiana | ₹3.5 lakh cash, ornaments robbed from jewellery store
Four armed men barged into a jewellery store in Jugiana on Thursday evening and robbed Rs 3.50 lakh cash and some ornaments after holding the owner's wife at gunpoint. The owner of Verma Jewelers, Complainant Narinder Verma, said that he had left to pick up his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in his wife's care. After the men left, she informed her husband who then called the police.
Ludhiana | 75-year-old man is latest Covid fatality, had symptoms for a month, didn’t visit doctor
The district logged 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released by the district health department on Thursday. The deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gobindgarh village near Sahnewal. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh stated the victim was admitted to the civil hospital on Thursday and succumbed to the virus within four to five hours while undergoing treatment.
Karnal reports first Covid death in five months
The Karnal district has reported its first Covid-19 death in five months, taking the total number of fatalities to 597 in the district and 10,628 in the state. As per information from the district health department, the deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old man from Karnal. He was suffering from hypertension and kidney infection. He was admitted at the Covid ward of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.
