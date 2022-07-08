Reservation policy for promotion of non-teaching staff still hangs in balance at Panjab University

Even three months after the Panjab University (PU) senate’s approval, the policy on reservation in promotion for non-teaching staff still hangs in balance.

Prior to the senate meeting on March 27, the Punjab government had informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon.

Immediately after the senate’s decision in March, PU had formed a committee to collect quantifiable data for implementation of the policy. Although the panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), has held a few meetings, no final decision has been taken.

A member of the panel, who wished not to be named, said, “A Supreme Court ruling states that wherever reservation in promotion is implemented, complete quantifiable data needs to be available, and we have collected most of it.”

President of PU’s SC, ST, BC Employees’ Welfare Association, Harpreet Singh, said the senate had been given a three months deadline, but the policy has not been implemented yet. “We want the reservation roster for promotion to be implemented soon and the unnecessary delay to be avoided,” he said.

After the senate gave an in-principle approval to adopt the policy, the varsity had written to Punjab requesting the release of the pending grant of over ₹7 crore for 2021-22. However, it is still pending, it has been learnt.

PU registrar YP Verma declined to comment on the matter.

