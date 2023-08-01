Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Reserve 2 seats for Sikhs in J&K House: Sukhbir Badal

Reserve 2 seats for Sikhs in J&K House: Sukhbir Badal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 01, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also asked the Union government to de-freeze eight seats of Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in favour of displaced persons of PoK living in J&K.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded reservation of two seats for the Sikh community in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) legislative assembly, on the lines of reservation to Kashmiri Pandits.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed the move of granting two seats to Kashmiri Pandits, stating that this would propagate inclusion of displaced persons into the mainstream. (HT File)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed the move of granting two seats to Kashmiri Pandits, stating that this would propagate inclusion of displaced persons into the mainstream. (HT File)

“Sikhs in the Valley have endured the same destiny as their fellow minority community members in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state. As such, they deserve and need to be treated at par with their fellow sufferers,” he suggested.

Badal also asked the Union government to de-freeze eight seats of Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in favour of displaced persons of PoK living in J&K.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union home minister Amit Shah, Badal said Sikh community has been residing in J&K since 1947 and have suffered the same hardships and torture as endured by the Kashmiri Pandits.

He welcomed the move of granting two seats to Kashmiri Pandits, stating that this would propagate inclusion of displaced persons into the mainstream.

The SAD chief pointed out that Sikhs have always been at the forefront of the fight against the Pak Army and infiltrators from across the border, defending Kashmir as well as the country’s territorial integrity against foreign invasions for a long time.

“During extreme militancy, Sikhs of J&K did not flee the state. Instead, they paid a heavy price for their patriotism, sacrificing 200 lives, 36 of these in the Chittisinghpura massacre alone,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out