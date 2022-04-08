Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Residents fume over ‘destruction’ at Sidhwan Canal waterfront in Ludhiana
Residents fume over ‘destruction’ at Sidhwan Canal waterfront in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana residents also took to the social media and slammed the forest department for the ‘unnecessary’ action at Sidhwan Canal waterfront which resulted in wastage of public money
A resident pointing out the damage done at Sidhwan Canal waterfront in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Irked by the demolished structures in the green belt, the morning walkers and visitors at the Sidhwan Canal waterfront lambasted the forest department, on Thursday, for allegedly damaging the waterfront and wasting public money.

The visitors said the forest department should have made the changes in the design in a planned manner rather than demolishing the seating area and tracks.

The residents also took to the social media and slammed the forest department.

They said the area had become the favourite haunt of residents for leisure time with their family members and for exercising but the forest department has completely damaged the area and the municipal corporation (MC) should take required action against the forest department officials for the ‘unnecessary’ action which resulted in wastage of public money.

Narinderpal Singh Bhandari and Gurmohan Singh Miglani, who visited the waterfront on Thursday morning, said their group of senior citizens visit the waterfront on a daily basis but they were saddened to see the demolished structures in the green belt.

Miglani said, “The waterfront is a good project especially for the senior citizens. Where was the forest department when the project was being developed by MC? Why no action was taken at that time? Now that the MC has spent around 4.74 crore on the project, the forest department has demolished the majority area of the green belt.”

Founder member of NGO ‘Small ideas, great ideas’, SB Pandhi, said even the walking track made of soil has been damaged by the forest department. The norms should have been studied and action should have been taken in a planned manner rather than destroying the entire waterfront project with JCBs. “We also want to protect the environment but this unnecessary action has resulted in wastage of public money. Also, the green belt and cycle track has been damaged badly. Strict action should be taken against the concerned officials,” said Dr Pandhi.

