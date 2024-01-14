Residents of 2 Moga villages move HC against ‘illegal mining’ on Sutlej banks

Residents of two Moga villages, located on the banks of Sutlej River, have filed a plea in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking intervention against “illegal mining” in their area. Residents of two Moga villages, located on the banks of Sutlej River, have filed a plea in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking intervention against “illegal mining” in their area. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The plea from residents of Adraman and Bassian villages states that though there is government-allotted mining site close-by, illegal mining is rampant within the villages.

Balbir Singh, one of the applicants, said, “We have filed an application in the high court seeking intervention against the illegal practice.”

As per officials, the high court has issued a notice to the state government to file a reply on the issue.

Gitesh Upveja, an executive engineer of the mining department, said: “Some people have moved an application in the court but their allegations are baseless. There is no illegal mining taking place near the Sutlej banks in Moga. The allegations are about commercial sites and they are trying to misguide the court. Mining has been stopped in the area since December 31. Some of the applicants are not even residents of the area.”