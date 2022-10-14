Residents of Jind village to boycott panchayat polls

: The residents of Bhidtana village in Jind district have announced to boycott the upcoming panchayat polls as their long-standing demand of village connectivity with the newly-built national green field express highway has not been fulfilled.

Nearly 25 villages of Jind have been protesting for the past few days at Chabri village, demanding connectivity with newly constructed highway that starts from Jind and culminates at Sonepat district. The highway stretch of around 70km passes from the fields of the two districts.

The residents of several villages have stated that national highway authorities didn’t pay attention towards their demand. Several attempts and meetings have been conducted with district officials but to no avail.

Salinder, former sarpanch of Bhidtana, said that no one from this village will file nomination papers in the upcoming panchayati raj elections, if district administration ignored their demands before the polls.

The villagers also stated that they will lock the election booths set up in the village and will not allow to enter officials deputed for the polls.

Jind district commissioner Manoj Kumar urged villagers to take part in elections. He stated that officials concerned have been asked to intervene into the matter. ENDS