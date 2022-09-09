Respond to DGP Bhawra’s queries: Bajwa to Punjab CM Mann

Leader of opposition (LOP) in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to respond to the 20 odd queries raised by DGP VK Bhawra after the latter was put on notice.

Bajwa said that the state government should provide the entire data and analysis sought by DGP Bhawra on the basis of which he was issued a notice for not being up to the mark in performing his duty.

“At least with this communication between the chief minister and the DGP, people will have the opportunity to know the real law and order situation prevailing in the state. Besides they will also have a chance to know who was actually lying when incidents of communal violence, terror attacks and murders were occuring in the state,” Bajwa said in a statement.

He said in case the government failed to respond to the queries posed by Bhawra, the former had no right to humiliate the senior police officer in such a manner. Bajwa reminded Mann that this was not the first incident when senior functionaries of the government were treated in such a shabbily manner. “Whether it was chief secretary, advocate general and now the DGP, all have been the target of the Bhagwant Mann government only to conceal its own failures”, he added.

