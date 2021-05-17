Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Restrictions extended till May 31 as Punjab continues to record high CFR
chandigarh news

Restrictions extended till May 31 as Punjab continues to record high CFR

Chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered extension of all restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 spread till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of the curbs
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Shops closed at Hall Bazaar during the weekend lockdown in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/ht)

Chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered extension of all restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 spread till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of the curbs. The decision comes as the state continues to record a high positivity rate of 13.1% for the last week and a case fatality rate at 2.4%.

The CM said deputy commissioners will continue to determine the opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check the spread of Covid, particularly in the rural belt. Depending on the local conditions, the DCs can make suitable amendments, added the CM. He asked the district administrations to ensure food kits for those in quarantine.

Reviewing the state’s Covid-19 situation at a meeting, he said while the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in day-to-day positivity and cases coming down from around 9,000 to 6,000, there was a need to extend the same due to the high positivity rate of 13.1% as of the May 9 to May 15 period, with case fatality rate (CFR) standing at 2.4.

Raising concerns over the spread of the new fungal disorder associated with Covid, the CM said that there’s need to increase surveillance.

Dr KK Talwar, who heads the government’s expert group on Covid, termed the fungal infection as a serious issue, which could be attributed to either high use of steroids or use of un-distilled water in oxygen.

The CM also directed the district administrations to investigate complaints of patients being fleeced by some private hospitals, warning that these would be shut down if they continue to indulge in malpractices.

On the availability of oxygen, the CM asked the health department to monitor the situation, adding that his government had arranged PSA plants and was expecting over 2,500 oxygen concentrators this month.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered extension of all restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19 spread till May 31, with directions for strict enforcement of the curbs. The decision comes as the state continues to record a high positivity rate of 13.1% for the last week and a case fatality rate at 2.4%.

The CM said deputy commissioners will continue to determine the opening of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check the spread of Covid, particularly in the rural belt. Depending on the local conditions, the DCs can make suitable amendments, added the CM. He asked the district administrations to ensure food kits for those in quarantine.

Reviewing the state’s Covid-19 situation at a meeting, he said while the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in day-to-day positivity and cases coming down from around 9,000 to 6,000, there was a need to extend the same due to the high positivity rate of 13.1% as of the May 9 to May 15 period, with case fatality rate (CFR) standing at 2.4.

Raising concerns over the spread of the new fungal disorder associated with Covid, the CM said that there’s need to increase surveillance.

Dr KK Talwar, who heads the government’s expert group on Covid, termed the fungal infection as a serious issue, which could be attributed to either high use of steroids or use of un-distilled water in oxygen.

The CM also directed the district administrations to investigate complaints of patients being fleeced by some private hospitals, warning that these would be shut down if they continue to indulge in malpractices.

On the availability of oxygen, the CM asked the health department to monitor the situation, adding that his government had arranged PSA plants and was expecting over 2,500 oxygen concentrators this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP