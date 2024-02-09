 Result delayed: Junior office asst candidates stage protest in Shimla - Hindustan Times
Result delayed: Junior office asst candidates stage protest in Shimla

Result delayed: Junior office asst candidates stage protest in Shimla

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 09, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Hundreds of candidates, accompanied by their families, raised slogans against the government outside the Himachal Pradesh secretariat in Shimla.

Candidates vying for the post of junior office assistant (JOA) in Himachal Pradesh staged a protest on Friday demanding immediate action from the state government to release the pending exam results. Protesters threatened to commence a hunger strike until their demands are met.

The protesters outside the secretariat in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Over one lakh candidates appeared for the exam in 2021 and 4,035 cleared the exam for 1,868 posts.

Parents of the candidates emphasised the unfulfilled promises made by the ruling Congress government regarding employment opportunities for the state’s youth. “It is disheartening to witness our children compelled to protest instead of securing jobs,” lamented Rakesh Kumar, parent of one of the candidates. “The government should resolve the issue at the earliest,” he added.

The agitation highlighted the mounting pressure on the government to address the concerns of job seekers and fulfil its commitments towards empowering the youth of Himachal Pradesh. With tensions escalating, all eyes are on the authorities to swiftly resolve the issue and alleviate the anxieties of the aspiring candidates.

