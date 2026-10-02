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Retired Chandigarh schoolteacher loses 48 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam

A digital arrest is a cyber extortion scam where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials on video calls to trick victims into believing they face immediate arrest

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 07:55:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A retired schoolteacher from Sector 20 allegedly lost 48 lakh to cyber fraudsters who subjected her to a “digital arrest” while posing as police, Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers.

A case has been registered at the cyber police station, Sector 17. (HT FILE)
A case has been registered at the cyber police station, Sector 17. (HT FILE)

A digital arrest is a cyber extortion scam where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials on video calls to trick victims into believing they face immediate arrest.

According to police, on September 16-17, the woman received WhatsApp voice and video calls from a person claiming to be an assistant sub-inspector with UT Police. He allegedly told her that a SIM card issued in her name in Jammu and Kashmir had been linked to a case involving terrorists and hawala transactions.

The fraudsters allegedly claimed that 70 lakh sent through hawala transactions had reached her bank account. They later posed as NIA and ATS officials and showed her a purported Supreme Court order to convince her that she would face arrest and 10 years’ imprisonment.

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Retired Chandigarh schoolteacher loses ₹48 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam
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