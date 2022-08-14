Retired DSP, constable of Rajasthan police held in graft case

: The Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a retired deputy superintendent (DSP) of Rajasthan police and a serving constable for allegedly accepting bribe.

A Bureau spokesperson said that retired DSP Shailender and a Rajasthan police constable Darshan Singh posted as reader to the station house officer of Chitrakoot police station in Jaipur were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 80,000.

Both the accused were allegedly demanding money from the complainant, who belonged to Haryana, for removing his name from an FIR registered against him in Jaipur. A case has been registered against them at VB’s police station in Rohtak.

In another case, the spokesperson said a VB team arrested a power utilities lineman for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 21,000 from a person for adjusting a pending bill and allotting a new meter.

The spokesperson said a resident of Makhu Majra had complained that he purchased a property in respect of which a previous bill of ₹ 70,000 was pending. The complainant lineman of Newal subdivision, Parveen allegedly demanded ₹ 21,000 for adjusting that bill and issuing a new connection. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him. ENDS

