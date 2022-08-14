Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Retired DSP, constable of Rajasthan police held in graft case

Published on Aug 14, 2022 12:56 AM IST
The retired DSP and constable were allegedly demanding money from the complainant, who belonged to Haryana, for removing his name from an FIR registered against him in Jaipur
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a retired deputy superintendent (DSP) of Rajasthan police and a serving constable for allegedly accepting bribe.

A Bureau spokesperson said that retired DSP Shailender and a Rajasthan police constable Darshan Singh posted as reader to the station house officer of Chitrakoot police station in Jaipur were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 80,000.

Both the accused were allegedly demanding money from the complainant, who belonged to Haryana, for removing his name from an FIR registered against him in Jaipur. A case has been registered against them at VB’s police station in Rohtak.

In another case, the spokesperson said a VB team arrested a power utilities lineman for allegedly accepting a bribe of 21,000 from a person for adjusting a pending bill and allotting a new meter.

The spokesperson said a resident of Makhu Majra had complained that he purchased a property in respect of which a previous bill of 70,000 was pending. The complainant lineman of Newal subdivision, Parveen allegedly demanded 21,000 for adjusting that bill and issuing a new connection. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him. ENDS

