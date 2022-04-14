Return of Pandits back to Kashmir high on National Conference agenda: Rattan Lal Gupta

The provincial president of the National Conference (NC) Rattan Lal Gupta on Wednesday claimed that the return of Kashmiri Pandits back to Kashmir was high on the party agenda. While addressing a day-long convention of the National Conference Minority Cell here, Gupta said that the issues confronting the displaced Kashmiri Pandits need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the Central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return. He described the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits as a blot on the glorious ethos of Jammu and Kashmir which is known the world over for its inclusiveness and harmonious co-existence.

PMGKAY provided free foodgrains to 80 cr people: Randhawa

JAMMU Jammu and Kashmir BJP Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) convener and former MLC Vikram Randhawa on Wednesday stated that the PMGKAY has helped the poor and needy, especially those who lost livelihood during the Covid lockdown. “The PMGKAY has provided free foodgrains to 80 crore people of the country which was a never-before exercise in the entire world and it is still continuing”, he said while addressing mediapersons here. “In keeping with the concern and sensitivity towards poor and vulnerable sections of society, the Narendra Modi government has been providing free foodgrains to 80 crore people of the country since the outbreak of Covid,” Randhawa said.

