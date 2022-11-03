Revamped bailey suspension bridge thrown open to traffic in J&K’s Ramban

Completed a month before its deadline by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the 240ft bailey suspension reinforced bridge over Chenab in Ramban was informally thrown open for traffic on Wednesday.

The old bridge constructed before 1960 was declared unsafe.

“Engineers and workers of the 760 BRTF Verinag were assigned the task on September 5 to de-launch the old bridge. We started the exercise on September 15 and it got over by September 30,” said a senior official of Beacon.

“On October 1, the launching of the new bailey suspension reinforced bridge was initiated and on October 30, the project was completed, well before its scheduled deadline of November 30,” he added.

“The bridge with a load capacity of 40 tonne single vehicle at a time has a wooden decking,” the official said.

A local from Ramban said, “The one-lane bridge could be used for light vehicles in case of a disruption on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh.”

The penal-launching work was completed ahead of the scheduled time by a Kolkata-based company GRSE, engaged by GREF.

Ramban deputy magistrate Mussrat Islam monitored the entire project .