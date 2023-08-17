Srinagar Clock Tower’s revamped look has tourists, locals in awe

The revamped Clock Tower at Lal Chowk has become Srinagar’s new tourist attraction after its inauguration on August 14. The place holds a significant place in Kashmir politics.

Since its opening, the refurbished look of the tower has become an attraction for tourists as well as locals. The new look under Smart City project has been appreciated by the local business community for its architecture, which has its genius in the European and local architecture.

“Many people, especially tourists, visit this place in the evening, take selfies and spend time here. This is a new attraction in the city after Polo View market. We are hopeful that our business will also get a boost,” said Nazir Ahmad, who deals in Kashmir Arts at the Lal Chowk.

Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu termed the new clock tower as an “Emblem of hope”.

“The new Ghanta Ghar is very close to my heart. It was an idea I personally conceived and proposed, approved and broadly designed, and one that was executed with impeccable quality by SMC Works Wing and its engineers. It is now an emblem of hope,” he posed on micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter.

Municipal corporation commissioner Athar Amir Khan described the new tower as iconic work done under Srinagar Smart City Project.

“That’s the new Ghanta Ghar (Click Tower) at our Lal Chowk Square Srinagar with the proud national flag on top! Incredible work by our @sclsrinagar & @SMC_Srinagar

teams!! May this redesigned Clock Tower & its new clocks be symbols of prosperity, progress and joy in the city,” Khan shared the night view of tower atop with tricolor on the social media.

“This place looks beautiful and tourists should come here,” said Mahesh Kumar, a tourist Mumbai. “This is my first trip to Kashmir and I am enjoying my stay here,” he added.

The Clock Tower, also known as Ghanta Ghar, was built at the request of chief minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978. Historians say that before the Clock Tower, there was a “Red Square” at Lal chowk, which was developed by Christians.

In June, Union home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of first public memorial in any civil area in the city, commemorating fallen jawans of security forces, at City Center, Lal Chowk.

During 2008 and 2010, when Kashmir was rocked by recurrent protests, there were occasions when the Pakistan flag was raised atop the tower. And more recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded his Bharat Jodo Yatra by saluting the National flag at Lal Chowk

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries joint secretary general Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal said that changes are always welcome.

“The main question is implications of the change. We are looking forward for positive implications on trade. Hope these changes don’t lead to only hangout stations and should help in revival of business sentiment,” he said.

As per an official, the Smart city project comprises area-based development with an estimated amount of ₹2,869 cror and pan city solutions with an estimated cost of ₹765 crore. It began in 2017.