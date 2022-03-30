Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Revenue officials call off strike after minister Bram Shanker Jimpa intervenes

The revenue officials called the strike protesting against farmers holding some of their co-workers hostage during an agitation in Lambi
Revenue officials call off strike after minister Bram Shanker Jimpa intervenes (HT File)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The officials of the revenue department, protesting against farmers holding some of their co-workers hostage during an agitation in Lambi, on Wednesday called off their strike after revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa intervened and assured to consider their demands.

Accusing the farmers of holding 10 of their co-workers hostage during an agitation over relief for cotton crop loss outside the Lambi tehsil office in Mukstar district, the Punjab revenue officers association (PROA) on Tuesday went on an indefinite strike.

During a meeting with PROA officials here at Punjab Bhawan, the minister assured them that all their demands will be considered sympathetically and asked them to immediately join their offices in larger public interest.

Jimpa said that the Punjab government is committed for the welfare of the employees and the demands of PROA will be taken up with the chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

