Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go

In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.

As per the administration’s decision, arrears of pay revision due to revised pay rules under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission for the period from January 1, 2016, to September 30, 2021, will be disbursed in one go to the employees of Chandigarh administration and deputationists from Punjab from the approved budget estimates for financial year 2022-23.

The UT finance department has directed the heads of departments to assess the additional budgetary requirement on account of salary after the payment of arrears and project it under the salary head in the revised budget estimates to be sent to the Government of India in September-October.