Revival hope for Greenfield Project as Mohali admn sends revised compensation rates to NHAI
Seven months after the ambitious Greenfield Project, aimed at decongesting the Airport Road in Mohali, was put on hold over compensation disputes, the district administration has sent revised rates to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for approval. The administration is positive about a green signal from the Authority.
The 32-kilometre road, from IT Chowk (PR-7) near Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road, is being constructed at a cost of ₹700 crore. Once complete, it will help ease traffic in Chandigarh and Zirakpur by serving as an alternative route for those from Delhi heading towards Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
Rate enhancement
While earlier, the NHAI was to pay between ₹24 lakh and ₹4.12 crore per acre, depending on the location, it is said to have agreed to pay between ₹1 crore and ₹1.12 crore per acre to those who were to get ₹24 lakh per acre. It had released ₹450 crore to acquire 450 acres in 28 villages and the district revenue officer has already disbursed ₹80 crore compensation to farmers of around 10 villages.
Mohali district revenue officer (DRO) Gurdev Singh said that in villages where the compensation rate was around ₹25 lakh per acre, the administration has revised the rate to more than a crore and sent to NHAI for approval. “We are hopeful of getting approval within a week’s time,” he said.
A senior NHAI official, privy to the developments, said, “We want farmers to come forward and take their compensation which is already lying with the department. As far as revised compensation of some villages is concerned, the authority is looking into it.”
The project
NHAI had come up with the Greenfield Project after scrapping the 40-km Kharar-Banur-Tepla road project in July 2019, owing to its high cost. However, in September last year, the project was put on hold. Recently, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari had taken up the matter with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him to expedite the project as it will help in decongesting the traffic of Mohali.
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam
A Pakistani terrorist was among two ultras killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, while two policemen were also injured, officials said Monday evening. “One #Pakistani #terrorist (code name Chacha) & one #hybrid terrorist killed. 02 Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. #Encounter going on,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said in a tweet around 7.30 pm.
ASHA worker among 4 injured in cylinder blast
Four persons, including a 35-year-old Asha worker, suffered burn injuries after a CNG gas cylinder exploded, leading to a fire in a house at Mayapuri area in west Delhi on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that a car parked outside the building was also damaged in the blast. DFS chief Atul Garg said two fire tenders were rushed to the blast site to douse the fire.
Hawala racket: Court sends former Congress minister, aide to 5-day police remand
A fast-track court on Monday sent former Congress minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, and his close aide Mohammad Shareef Shah to five-day police remand in connection with a hawala racket. The presiding officer of the fast-track court, Khalil Choudhary (having charge of special judge NIA) granted five days' police remand of former minister Jatinder Singh and his accomplice Mohammad Shareef Shah, said officials.
Amarnath yatra: Registration begins at 446 bank branches across country
After a hiatus of two years, the much-awaited registration for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage began Monday for both routes of Baltal and Chandanwari through 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, PNB Bank, and 100 branches of the SBI across the country. Devotees eager to undertake pilgrimage after two years At PNB's Rehari branch here, devotees turned up in good numbers to submit their forms and get registered for the pilgrimage.
Uber hikes Delhi-NCR fares by 12% over rise in fuel prices
Ride hailing service Uber on Monday hiked fares by 12% in Delhi-NCR, citing rising fuel prices and protests by driver partners. The fare hike in Delhi-NCR came barely 10 days after the ride hailing company increased cab fares by 15% in Mumbai citing the same reasons. On April 8, cab drivers protested at Central Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding reduction in CNG, petrol and diesel prices, which have gone up consistently.
