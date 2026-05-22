Worker injured in Rewari fire dies in hospital

Nearly two days after a fire broke out at the GLS Chemical Company in Sector 5 of the Bawal industrial area in Rewari and left six workers severely injured, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital.

Police said molten metal, chemicals, and burnt material inside the factory continued to emit intense heat, making rescue operations risky without specialised equipment. (HT File)

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The victim, Hari Babu, 35, was employed in the maintenance department of the company and had suffered critical burn injuries. He was originally from Rukhala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.

Tensions also escalated outside the factory on Thursday afternoon when family members of the missing worker, Dharmendra of Bihar, reached the company premises demanding information about his whereabouts. They accused the management of withholding details.

However, police later took the family members inside the factory, and after witnessing the severely damaged interiors, they acknowledged that the extreme heat had affected the rescue operations.

The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also joined the rescue efforts. Police said molten metal, chemicals, and burnt material inside the factory continued to emit intense heat, making rescue operations risky without specialised equipment.

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{{^usCountry}} Bawal DSP Surender Sheoran said that out of the six hospitalised workers one has succumbed to the injuries and two workers are trapped inside. He said that the rescue operation was still going on. “The condition of the trapped workers could only be ascertained after the rescue operation is over,” he said. On being asked about any action against the owner of the factory, he said that this is part of the investigation and the action will be taken if any negligence comes to fore on their part. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bawal DSP Surender Sheoran said that out of the six hospitalised workers one has succumbed to the injuries and two workers are trapped inside. He said that the rescue operation was still going on. “The condition of the trapped workers could only be ascertained after the rescue operation is over,” he said. On being asked about any action against the owner of the factory, he said that this is part of the investigation and the action will be taken if any negligence comes to fore on their part. {{/usCountry}}

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