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Worker injured in Rewari fire dies in hospital

The victim, Hari Babu, 35, was employed in the maintenance department of the company and had suffered critical burn injuries. He was originally from Rukhala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district

Published on: May 22, 2026 06:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
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Nearly two days after a fire broke out at the GLS Chemical Company in Sector 5 of the Bawal industrial area in Rewari and left six workers severely injured, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital.

Police said molten metal, chemicals, and burnt material inside the factory continued to emit intense heat, making rescue operations risky without specialised equipment. (HT File)
Police said molten metal, chemicals, and burnt material inside the factory continued to emit intense heat, making rescue operations risky without specialised equipment. (HT File)

The victim, Hari Babu, 35, was employed in the maintenance department of the company and had suffered critical burn injuries. He was originally from Rukhala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district.

Tensions also escalated outside the factory on Thursday afternoon when family members of the missing worker, Dharmendra of Bihar, reached the company premises demanding information about his whereabouts. They accused the management of withholding details.

However, police later took the family members inside the factory, and after witnessing the severely damaged interiors, they acknowledged that the extreme heat had affected the rescue operations.

The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also joined the rescue efforts. Police said molten metal, chemicals, and burnt material inside the factory continued to emit intense heat, making rescue operations risky without specialised equipment.

 
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