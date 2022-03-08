Ride with Meenakshi Negi, Himachal’s first female cabbie from tribal Kinnaur

Wary of women drivers? Hop into 42-year-old Meenakshi Negi’s taxi and have the myth dispelled during a smooth ride along the serpentine deodar-lined roads of Shimla, the queen of hills.

The mother of two, who has the distinction of being the first woman taxi driver with tribal roots in Himachal Pradesh, enjoys busting age-old gender stereotypes, while making a comfortable living for herself in one fell swoop.

For Negi, who hails from a remote village in Kinnaur, driving commercially was never part of her plan. The Government College, Shimla, alumna wanted to secure a government job just like her father, but settled for a private job after her marriage, and later left it as well.

Until recently, she was a housewife, who owned a private vehicle, in which she ferried her children, who study in Classes 8 and 10, to school. She realised that she could turn driving into a business venture when her neighbours asked her to take their children to school as well. “The driving profession is male-dominated, with few women breaching the bastion. Nevertheless, I decided to drive a taxi so that I could provide our family with an additional source of income,” says Negi.

So, two years ago she purchased a commercial vehicle, just when the country went into a Covid-induced lockdown. The very venture that was supposed to lighten her family’s financial burden added to their woes, as they struggled to pay the vehicle’s instalments. “Eventually, the lockdown ended and business picked up. Now, I drive five to seven students to school every day, and spend the rest of the day driving locally,” she says.

However, taking up the “unconventional” job has not been a smooth ride for Negi. “Many people are sceptical about accepting rides from women taxi driver, but I was determined to change the mindset and the taboo associated with the job,” says Negi, who also accepts inter-state taxi rides.

“I have driven clients to Delhi five times,” she says proudly. However, convincing her husband and in-laws was the real challenge. “When I decided to become a taxi driver my husband was initially upset with me. However, he came around eventually and now supports me wholeheartedly,” she says.

On whether she has safety concerns, Negi admits that she selects her clients wisely. “It’s not safe for women to allow anyone into their vehicle, unlike male taxi drivers. Therefore, I prefer to drive families.”

So, what are her future plans? “I want to set up the first woman taxi union in Shimla. Many girls are in touch with me, who want to take up driving as a profession.”

Not long ago, a woman in the driver’s seat of a car was a rare sight, and the mere idea of a woman taxi driver would have been mind-boggling. Fortunately, trailblazing women like Negi keep pushing the envelope.

