Not aware of yatra details: Anil Vij

Even as the right-wing groups have announced to resume their Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that he is unaware of the details.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and allied groups have announced to take out a “shobha yatra” on August 28, despite the district administration denying them permission for the yatra.

Speaking on this in Ambala, Vij told reporters, “Dekhiye abhi unka kya karyakram hai, kya nahi hai, uska pata nahi laga hai. Pata lagega to uski poori vyavastha karenge.” (The details of their event are still unknown. Arrangements will be made as they are received.)

He said the police have been put on alert and internet services have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

His statement comes at a time when chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar denied permission to the yatra in view of the recent violence.

Meanwhile, Ambala-based Vishwa Hindu Takht chief Viresh Shandilya claimed that that they don’t need any permission to visit a temple and he will travel to Nuh for “abhishek” at Nalhar Shiv Mandir.

