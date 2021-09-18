Rise above party politics, Anurag tells Himachal leaders

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday appealed the leaders to rise above the party politics and come up with a development agenda for brighter future of the state.

He was speaking at a function to felicitate sitting and former members of HP Vidhan Sabha after the President’s address in the state assembly.

“Instead of talking about who contributed and who failed to perform, we need to work collectively for the betterment of the state,” he said.

If everyone starts speaking about the works done by them or by their government then only division would be created and the programme would become a political event, he said.

It is seen as a counter remark to leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, who had listed contribution of Virbhadra Singh in development of the state.

Thakur said Himachal developed in terms of roads, infrastructure building, and hydropower production. The state has protected its forests which are like lungs of the country, he said.

“We need to chalk out a road map to make Himachal number one state in the country. Public opinion should be taken into account while setting the agenda,” he added.

“As the President has asked to make Himachal ‘Sirmaur’ (top) state in the country, we need to work together to achieve the target,” said Thakur.

Thakur, who also holds the youth services and sports portfolio, said besides the political leaders, the citizens should also get united and contribute towards the development journey by any possible means.

He requested the speaker of Himachal Vidhan Sabha, Vipin Singh Parmar, to open the library of the assembly for students so that they can take a peek into its glorious past and where Himachal has reached today.

All the quality speeches of the former members should be compiled and shown to the students, he added.

Himachal Pradesh is celebrating the 50 years of its statehood. The state government had planned series of 51 events to be held round the year to mark the special occasion.

These events were slated for last year but couldn’t be held due to the pandemic.