Rise in Covid cases in Haryana: Vij directs ACS, health to visit Gurugram

Amid sudden spike in Covid cases in the Haryana’s NCR districts, home and health minister Anil Vij said he has directed additional chief secretary (health) Rajiv Arora to visit Gurugram and find out the reason behind the rise in infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Arora has been told to check on sampling, particularly of the private labs, to verify if all cases are from Gurugram or other districts as well. The reason will only be clear once a report is submitted by him. Though the spike in cases is a matter of concern, the government is monitoring the situation closely,” the minister told HT on Thursday.

Vij said the daily rise in cases is limited only to NCR districts and there are daily cases in single digit in less than half of the districts, while most of them are reporting no fresh positive cases.

On Thursday, Haryana added 170 new cases including 147 and 19 from Gurugram and Faridabad, respectively, only four patients tested positive for the virus in rest of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes two days after the millennium city recorded over 100 new cases in a single day after 40 days. Last had it recorded 100+ cases, on March 4 with 115 infections recorded for the day.

As per the daily health bulletin, the active cases load of the state stood at 621, of these, 594 are from both the districts neighbouring Delhi and there are nine active cases in Sonepat.

Like Delhi, the state government has already removed a fine of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public places since April 2, weeks after it lifted all Covid-related restrictions in state in February.

However, with spike in cases in rest of the areas, a fourth wave’s scare looms large.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}