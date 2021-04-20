Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rising Covid cases put pressure on health infra in Panchkula
Rising Covid cases put pressure on health infra in Panchkula

According to data shared by the Panchkula health department, as on April 18, there are 252 beds for Covid patients at four hospitals, of which 226 are occupied
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Active Covid cases in Panchkula district has gone up from 953 at the month beginning to 2,176 on April 19. (HT File)

Amid a steep rise in active cases, nearly 90% of beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients have been occupied at the four government facilities in Panchkula district.

The number of active cases has gone up from 953 at the beginning of April to 2,176 on Monday. Critical cases are also on the rise, as 18 patients have succumbed to the virus in just 19 days this month, as compared to 12 in the first three months.

With limited health infrastructure, the authorities are finding it challenging to treat the critical patients.

According to data shared by the Panchkula health department, as on April 18, there were 252 beds for Covid patients at four hospitals, of which 226 beds were occupied. Also, 30 beds were occupied at Covid care centres.

Meanwhile, of 35 beds with ventilators, 23 are occupied, and of 225 oxygen beds, 216 are occupied. However, according to the authorities, there are additional 106 isolation beds with oxygen, if needed.

Nearly 60% Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals here are from outside Panchkula.
Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula said: “The requirement of beds, especially for patients needing oxygen and ICU services, is increasing. All four Covid hospitals in Panchkula are under constant pressure for admission of serious patients not only from Panchkula but neighbouring areas too. Efforts are being made to add more beds.”

According to the data, nearly 60% Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals here are from outside Panchkula.

