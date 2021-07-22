Rising water level in Ghaggar worries farmers in Moonak

The water level in Ghaggar is continuously rising in Sangrur district, leaving farmers in the Moonak area worried.

The water level in the river was 742 feet on Wednesday evening, just six feet below the danger mark. Farmers said the water level was increasing and it has created cracks at one point in the Moonak area. The local administration sent its teams and MGNREGA workers to strengthen the banks.

Amrik Singh, a farmer from Moonak, said that he has been fighting for the strengthening of banks of Ghaggar since 2011 but locals have to face worries every year as the successive governments failed to find a permanent solution of the problem.

“When I visited my farm fields today, I noticed that the water was damaging the banks of the river. I made a video and sent it to sub-divisional magistrate and other district administration officials,” said Amrik Singh, who owns 15 acres of land.

Pargat Singh, a farmer from Surjan Bhaini village, said the water from fields is drained out with the help of pipes into the Ghaggar, but it weakens the banks and creates cracks. “There should be a permanent solution to the problem and repairs of banks should be done before monsoon,” added Pargat, who owns 32 acres of land near Ghaggar.

Moonak tehsildar Surinder Singh said he along with a team of the revenue department visited the site between Moonak and Tohana where a crack developed and it was being repaired by MGNREGA workers. “The labour spent the entire day in strengthening the banks. We are also using machines for the same,” he added.

Moonak SDM Aakash Bansal said a team of army had also inspected the banks of Ghaggar a day ago. All the weak points are being strengthened and a team was also sent to fill the crack which developed on Wednesday.

In 2019, a breach of over 150-ft was reported in Ghaggar river at Phulad village.