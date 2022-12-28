RITES to check feasibility of metro in Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana: Arora

Mohali With an aim to curb traffic congestion in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana, the Punjab government plans to rope in Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a public sector undertaking (PSU), to check the feasibility of having metro service in these cities.

RITES provides consultancy services in rail transport management to operators besides consultancy services for other infrastructure, including airports, ports, highways and urban planning.

Notably, Amritsar, Mohali and Ludhiana are the busiest and most densely populated cities in the state.

“I have told my department to expedite the process of engaging RITES so that it can check the feasibility of having metros in these densely populated cities. Once the feasibility study is done by RITES, we will immediately start the project”, said Aman Arora, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Punjab.