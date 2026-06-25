Rival parties trying to defame me on religious grounds: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: A day after the Gurgaon police arrested two men over allegations that government officials used threats and a cash inducement to procure forged forensic reports declaring a controversial video involving him as AI-generated and amid the opposition’s attacks over the issue, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the rival parties of joining hands and using “fake videos” to defame him. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during a video message, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Bhagwant Mann Social Media Page)

Dismissing allegations that forensic test reports giving him a clean chit were fabricated, Mann alleged that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were trying to defame him on religious grounds after failing politically. He claimed that the fake video was deliberately created and circulated because his political opponents could not challenge the work being done by his government for the people of Punjab.

“They have stooped to petty politics and are relying on artificial intelligence because they no longer have any real presence on the ground,” the CM said in a video message, urging people not to believe such claims.

Mann’s remarks came after the Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two men over allegations that unnamed senior Punjab government officials used pressure, threats and a cash inducement to procure forged forensic reports declaring the controversial video as AI-generated. The police action triggered a barrage of political reactions, with opposition parties accusing the AAP government of attempting a cover-up.

Mann said the state government had the video examined by forensic laboratories, but now those laboratories were being targeted. “They are intimidating the laboratory owners through threats of FIRs and pressure tactics, forcing them to claim they were paid money to prepare a false report. According to them, the laboratory we used is fake and the one they used is genuine,” he said, adding that such tactics would not deter him from serving the people.

The CM said the SGPC had ordered posters be put up outside gurdwaras calling for his boycott and questioned why similar posters were not put up against the SAD or Sukhbir Singh Badal after they admitted responsibility for incidents of sacrilege. “On December 2, before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, they acknowledged their mistakes, admitted wrongdoing, accepted responsibility for the firing incidents and admitted that orders were given against the sangat. Did anyone put up posters outside gurdwaras calling for their boycott?” he asked in a statement.

Earlier, AAP state general secretary and media in-charge Baltej Pannu alleged that opposition parties, particularly the SAD, were resorting to misinformation because they had no issue left to raise against the Bhagwant Mann government. He said the Congress, BJP and SAD had made targeting the CM their sole agenda as they were unable to challenge the government’s work on development, governance, and public welfare.

Cong presses for CM’s resignation

The Punjab Congress stepped up its attack on Mann, calling for his boycott besides pressing for his resignation. The party also demanded registration of an FIR against him under the new anti-sacrilege law.

The party leaders also called for the dismissal of two Punjab Police officers who procured an alleged false and fabricated forensic report to prove the Akal Takht wrong. The party leaders said that the two officers should not only be dismissed under Article 311 of the constitution, but an FIR must also be registered against them.

Senior state Congress leaders addressed a joint press conference demanding Mann’s resignation. They included Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, MLAs Sukhpal Khaira and Pargat Singh, and AICC joint treasurer Vijay Inder Singla.

Speaking on the occasion, Warring said the Congress was unanimous in its demand for the CM’s resignation. He also said Mann must present himself before the Akal Takht and seek forgiveness.

Channi said Mann had proven to be a serial offender. He said every Sikh was duty bound to follow the Akal Takht edict and boycott Mann. No person from the Congress will have any personal or political interaction with the CM, he added.

Mann trying to mislead Sikh community: BJP

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon launched a sharp attack on the Punjab government, alleging that the state is facing one of the gravest moral and constitutional crises in its history.

Referring to the FIR registered in Gurugram in connection with a controversy over the forensic examination of videos, Dhillon claimed that Punjab government officials paid ₹10 lakh to fabricate a forensic report in an attempt to mislead the Sikh community. He said the development vindicated concerns repeatedly raised by the BJP and sections of the Sikh community.

Dhillon alleged that the AAP government had lost its moral authority to remain in office after being declared “Guru Dhokhi” and “Panth Virodhi” by Akal Takht Sahib. He asserted that no political office could be greater than the honor and sanctity of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Demanding accountability, Dhillon called on the CM to resign immediately and said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal must answer before the people of Punjab.

Delhi minister and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called for Mann’s arrest, raising strong objections over a purported video allegedly showing the desecration of Sikh Guru photos, claiming that the CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal remained silent on the issue.

SAD demands CBI probe

Jalandhar: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the controversy surrounding an alleged derogatory video of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, claiming the case involves an inter-state money trail and high-level forgery.

The demand was raised during a press conference by a newly formed five-member SAD committee, constituted to mobilise religious organisations and the Sant Samaj to launch a public movement against the CM.

“It is clear now that the prime accused in the case is the CM. The fabrication of documents and forgery has been done at his instance,” SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said.

Senior party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said all this has been done to show the Akal Takht Sahib in poor light.