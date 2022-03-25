RJPL Cricket Premier League: 4 teams seal berth in semi finals

After a tough contest, four teams sealed their berth in the semi-finals of the RJPL Cricket Premier League at SCD College on Friday.

In the first quarter final match, RR Super kings registered a 54-run victory against Bistro Knightriders. Batting first, the Super Kings scored 119 runs in 12 overs at the loss of seven wickets. While the opener and captain of the winning side, Rohit, scored 38 runs (the highest), wicket keeper, Nitish Jain, played a 32-run inning. Meanwhile, the Knightriders were bowled out at 65 runs in 11.1 overs.

In the second match, Goyum Rising Stars won by six wickets against Ridgeman Rangers. Rangers in the first innings scored 125 runs in 12 overs losing four wickets. Goyum Rising Stars easily chased the target in 10.1 overs at the loss of four wickets. Wicket keeper Karan Jain steered his team to victory as he scored 58 runs in 23 balls. Bhavya Jain also contributed with a crucial 34 runs in 17 balls.

RCKK Super Strikers defeated Bhomia Sunrisers by 26 runs in the third match of the day. Batting first, the Strikers’ scored 214 runs in 12 overs. Kushal Khetan of the Strikers scored 76 runs in 25 balls, hitting 11 sixes and a four. Meanwhile, Suraj, Neeraj Jain and Abhishek Gupta made 47, 27 and 42 runs, respectively.

The Sunrisers also scored 188 runs in 12 overs at a loss of four wickets. Both the openers had a 153-run partnership but unfortunately could not win the game.

Sahil Jain who fell eight-runs short of his century, hit 92 runs in 36 deliveries, of which nine were sixes and seven fours. Mukul Gupta scored 51 runs in 17 balls, hitting five sixes and four boundaries. In the final match of the day, Chinmay Superkings lost to GNH United by six wickets.

Batting first, Chinmay Super Kings scored 115 runs in 12 overs at a loss of eight wickets. The United Team chased the target in 11.4 overs at a loss of four wickets. Deepak Bansal was the top scorer with 64 runs in 30 balls.

