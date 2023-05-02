From June 1, Chandigarh RLA to move 14 services completely online

From June 1, the Registering and Licensing Authority will not be receiving offline applications for 14 services that were made online from March 14. “A total of 14 services are completely online since March 14, but people are still visiting the office for them,” said Pradhuman Singh, RLA, Chandigarh. (Getty images)

However, applications for remaining services that still remain offline will be received at the RLA office, but only on the basis of prior online appointments through the transport department’s website.

The services made online include renewal of registration certificate (RC), duplicate RC, transfer of vehicle ownership, registration of vehicles purchased in public auction, change in address on RC, removal, addition or continuation of hypothecation, issuance of NOC, cancellation of RC and updating mobile number in RC and issuance/renewal of fitness certificate, among others.

“A total of 14 services are completely online since March 14, but people are still visiting the office for them. So, we are giving applicants one month and from June 1, we will not entertain any applications for these services offline. The services have been made online for convenience of people only,” said Pradhuman Singh, RLA, Chandigarh.

With the complete process available online, applicants can visit http://chdtransport.gov.in/, where they can apply for the 14 services under the “Faceless Services” option, make digital payment and upload documents.

Singh said the transport department had uploaded all types of forms on its portal for easy access, while a step-wise user manual was also available for all services.

For addressing queries regarding contactless services, the department has also set up two helplines at 0172-270-5270 and 0172-270-6270.

Now, also apply for driving licence online

In addition to the aforementioned services, those related to issuance of driving licence have also been made online through central government’s Parivahan portal or mobile app.

Singh said all applications related to driving licence can be filed online through the Parivahan portal or mobile app. While the applicants’ physical presence will be required for capturing photograph and biometrics, they can visit the RLA office without prior online appointment. “The RLA office is also working on discontinuing the requirement of biometrics and photograph for public’s convenience,” he added.