Road accident: 31.5L relief for Zirakpur family

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded compensation of ₹31.51 lakh to the family of a Zirakpur man, who died in 2017, after a speeding car hit his motorcycle.

The deceased, Ramveer Singh, used to run a travel agency.

Sarita, the deceased’s widow, and her three children had filed a claim petition against the driver of the car, Chaukas Singh from Dera Bassi, the car’s owner, Gurmeet from Ambala and insurer Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.

The petition stated that on October 13, 2017, Ramveer was going from his house to D-Mart, Zirakpur, on a motorcycle. In front of the Magnesia Office in Zirakpur, a speeding Tata Indica car hit his motorcycle from behind, leaving him grievously injured.

“The driver of the car stopped his car and came out, but on seeing Ramveer seriously injured, he ran from the spot,” the petition added.

He succumbed to his injuries two days later. Following his death, the claim petition was filed.

In their written statement, Chaukas Singh and Gurmeet denied the accident and said that the FIR registered was false. The insurer claimed that the car’s driver was not holding a valid driving license at the time of the alleged accident and hence, there being breach of insurance policy, and it is under no obligation to indemnify the insured.

After hearing the arguments, the MACT directed the insurance company to pay ₹31.51 lakh to the family within two months from the date of order, along with interest @ 6% per annum from the date of filing of the petition.

Sarita will get 55% of the total compensation amount, while the children will get 15% each in cash.