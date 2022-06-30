Road rage: 2 held for thrashing scrap dealer, vandalising car in Ludhiana
Two men have been arrested for thrashing a scrap dealer and vandalising his car on the National Highway near Dhandhari Bridge, late on Tuesday night.
The accused have been identified as Paramvir alias Pamma of Dehlon and Ranjodh Jodha of Sahnewal, who work at a cement manufacturing firm.
The complainant, Ajaypal Singh Sandhu, 38, of Giaspura, stated that he was going towards Focal Point in his car and as he reached near Dhandhari Bridge, the duo waylaid him, assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and also vandalised his car.
In self-defence, he fled from the spot leaving his vehicle on the road. Ajaypal said that when he came back, he found that his wallet was missing but it was later found inside the car.
Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said that the police lodged an FIR under Sections 379-B, 34 and 427 of IPC.
The SHO claimed that during investigation, they found that it was a matter of road rage as the vehicles of the accused and the victim had collided. The accused were released on bail and a section of snatching using force was removed from the FIR.
-
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
-
Punjab assembly: AAP, Congress spar over Volvo service to IGI Airport
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed between the Opposition Congress and treasury benches in the Punjab assembly on Monday over the launch of government luxury bus service to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal had launched the Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI Airport from Jalandhar on June 15. Besides Jalandhar, seven cities are to be covered under the service: Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Chandigarh.
-
Punjab and Haryana high court: Former forest minister Gilzian seeks quashing of FIR
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking quashing of an FIR registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau against him on the allegations of corruption. The FIR in question was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. His predecessor in the previous Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
-
2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: One more witness turns hostile
Mumbai: One more prosecution witness turned hostile in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case on Wednesday, taking the tally of hostile prosecution witnesses to 21. The prosecution has so far examined 252 witnesses in the case. On Wednesday, while testifying before the court, he claimed that Lt Col Prasad Purohit visited him only once. The witness was also shown a pistol which was allegedly sold by Purohit to an accused discharged from the case.
-
Ludhiana MC yet to complete survey of illegal gates in colonies
Even after over a year, the municipal corporation is yet to complete the survey of illegal gates installed at colonies in different parts of the city. As per the information, only Zone C officials have submitted a report with the senior officials stating that illegal security gates have been installed at 27 colonies in their area. They stated that notices had been issued to resident welfare associations in July last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics