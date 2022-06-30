Road rage: 2 held for thrashing scrap dealer, vandalising car in Ludhiana

Two men have been arrested for thrashing a scrap dealer and vandalising his car on the National Highway near Dhandhari Bridge, late on Tuesday night.

The accused have been identified as Paramvir alias Pamma of Dehlon and Ranjodh Jodha of Sahnewal, who work at a cement manufacturing firm.

The complainant, Ajaypal Singh Sandhu, 38, of Giaspura, stated that he was going towards Focal Point in his car and as he reached near Dhandhari Bridge, the duo waylaid him, assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and also vandalised his car.

In self-defence, he fled from the spot leaving his vehicle on the road. Ajaypal said that when he came back, he found that his wallet was missing but it was later found inside the car.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Sahnewal police station, said that the police lodged an FIR under Sections 379-B, 34 and 427 of IPC.

The SHO claimed that during investigation, they found that it was a matter of road rage as the vehicles of the accused and the victim had collided. The accused were released on bail and a section of snatching using force was removed from the FIR.