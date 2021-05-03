Robber injured in police encounter commits suicide in Amritsar jail

One of the four alleged robbers, who were arrested after an hour-long encounter on the outskirts of Patti town in Tarn Taran district in January, committed suicide in the Amritsar central jail on Sunday morning.

Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi of Bhullar village in Tarn Taran’s Bhikhiwind sub-division was found hanging in a bathroom in the jail’s hospital ward. He was complaining of having severe pain for some time due to a bullet wound in his leg, officials said.

Gurpreet along with Gurjinder Singh of Manakpura village, Rajbir Singh, alias Raju of Gandiwind and Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi of Naushehra Pannua village was injured in the encounter at a resort where a marriage function was underway on January 18. Their accomplice Gurmeet Singh of Jatta village was killed in the firing. Two police constables were also injured in the incident.

The accused had allegedly committed seven robberies at gunpoint within 24 hours. The police had said they were facing nearly 50 criminal cases in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ludhaiana, Jalandhar and Rupnagar districts.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 1) Harjit Singh said their preliminary investigation suggested that Gopi ended his life early in the morning.

An assistant jail superintendent said, “At around 6:45 am, our staff noticed Gopi hanging in a bathroom. He was admitted to the jail’s hospital ward for the last a few days after he complained of pain in the leg. His condition was fine till Saturday night.”

The body was handed over to the family after conducting post mortem on it at the Amritsar civil hospital.

A judicial probe has also been initiated in the matter, he added.

On January 18, the accused allegedly opened firing at a police party that was chasing them on the Tarn Taran-Patti road. Later, they took shelter in the marriage palace where a function was going on. Nearly, 50 police personnel reached the spot to flush them out of the banquet hall.