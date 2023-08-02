8 lakh looted from Jalandhar automobile showroom

Unidentified robbers looted ₹8 lakh from an automobile showroom in Jalandhar’s Paragpur village on Tuesday.

Unidentified robbers looted ₹ 8 lakh from an automobile showroom in Jalandhar’s Paragpur village on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

As per available information, the incident happened around 4 am on Tuesday when five masked men barged into the showroom after overpowering its security guard.

The accused decamped with ₹8 lakh from the cashier office, and also made unsuccessful attempts to break the main cash chest. The accused also damaged CCTV cameras and took away the DVR with them.

Police said prima facie, it appears that the accused might be familiar with the showroom as they were aware about where the cash was kept in open and location of the cash chest.

Deputy commissioner of police Harwinder Singh Virk said police teams have gathered all technical and physical evidences from the crime spot.

“We have started investigation and police teams are checking CCTV footage of different areas. We have got vital clues and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

