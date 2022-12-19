‘Robbery’ at Ludhiana liquor vend: Police shoot down employee’s claim, lodge theft case

Even as an employee claimed that at least four miscreants held him captive and robbed liquor bottles and ₹10,000 in cash from the liquor vend in Hadiwal village where he worked, police shot down his claim and lodged a theft case.

The complainant, Vinay Kumar, 45, told police that the accused barged into the vend at 10 pm on December 12 and held him captive by tying his hands and legs with a piece of rope. They also blindfolded him with a piece of cloth and brandished a sharp weapon on his neck, he claimed.

The complainant stated that the robbers snatched his mobile phone and took ₹10,000 and liquor bottles worth ₹1.5 lakh. He added that after the robbers left, he managed to free himself and informed his employer.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Koom Kalan police station, said that they have conducted an investigation at the spot and suspect that the cash and liquor bottles were stolen in Vinay’s absence. He said that Vinay cooked up the story to avoid reprimand from his employer.

A theft case has been lodged against unidentified accused.