Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Robbery’ at Ludhiana liquor vend: Police shoot down employee’s claim, lodge theft case

‘Robbery’ at Ludhiana liquor vend: Police shoot down employee’s claim, lodge theft case

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 01:35 AM IST

Even as an employee claimed that at least four miscreants held him captive and robbed liquor bottles and ₹10,000 in cash from the liquor vend where he works in Hadiwal village, Ludhiana, police shot down his claim and lodged a theft case

Police said the cash and liquor bottles were stolen in the employee’s absence and he cooked up the robbery story to avoid reprimand from his employer. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondnet, Ludhiana

Even as an employee claimed that at least four miscreants held him captive and robbed liquor bottles and 10,000 in cash from the liquor vend in Hadiwal village where he worked, police shot down his claim and lodged a theft case.

The complainant, Vinay Kumar, 45, told police that the accused barged into the vend at 10 pm on December 12 and held him captive by tying his hands and legs with a piece of rope. They also blindfolded him with a piece of cloth and brandished a sharp weapon on his neck, he claimed.

The complainant stated that the robbers snatched his mobile phone and took 10,000 and liquor bottles worth 1.5 lakh. He added that after the robbers left, he managed to free himself and informed his employer.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Koom Kalan police station, said that they have conducted an investigation at the spot and suspect that the cash and liquor bottles were stolen in Vinay’s absence. He said that Vinay cooked up the story to avoid reprimand from his employer.

A theft case has been lodged against unidentified accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP