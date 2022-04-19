Robbery, snatching on the rise in industrial areas: FICO delegation tells Ludhiana top cop

With labourers increasingly falling prey to robbers and snatchers, industrialists met the commissioner of police on Monday and sought round-the-clock surveillance in industrial areas and focal points of the city.

A delegation of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) met newly appointed commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma under the leadership of their chairperson KK Seth and president Gurmeet Singh Kular.

“Labourers are being targeted by snatchers and robbers in the industrial areas and focal points of the city. Their hard-earned money, mobile phones, and other valuables are frequently stolen.Though a large number of people frequent these areas, there is hardly any security or surveillance,” Seth said, adding that the industry was already facing a shortage of labourers.

They requested that the police control room be more vigilant on pay days ( 7th to 10th and 22nd to 25th of every month) as more thefts are reported on these days.

Emphasising on the need for 24-hour surveillance, Kular said, “There should be night patrolling in industrial areas and focal points as industries work round-the-clock. All CCTV cameras installed in industrial areas and industrial focal points should be connected to a centralised police control room to reduce incidents of theft. The number of PCR vans should also be increased in these areas.”

The delegation said that police “halt points” should be set up in all Focal Point phases, so that in case of emergency, the industry and PCR can coordinate immediately.

