Robbery suspect who fired at cop yet to land in net

The man, a suspected robber, who had fired at a home guards volunteer of the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday night while he was chasing him in the Industrial Area, is yet to be identified and caught.

The condition of home guards volunteer, Prakash Singh Negi, 40, of Uttarakhand, is said to be stable. Negi has sustained a bullet injury in his stomach. The splinters were removed from his body, but the bullet is still inside.

Negi, along with his colleagues, was on November 18 present at a naka set up in the Industrial Area following a tip-off that a robber had fled after stealing jewellery from a store in Elante Mall at gunpoint. The CCTV footage procured by the police show unarmed Negi chasing the suspect who fired at him to avoid being caught.

The police on Wednesday recreated the scene and have rounded up a number of youths, but are still to make a breakthrough. “Negi is recovering and teams are deployed to trace the accused,” said Ketan Bansal, SP (City), Chandigarh.