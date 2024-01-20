close_game
Rohtak: Allegations against 2 teachers found false: 3-member panel

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 20, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Committee formed by the Rohtak district education department observed that the girl students had not written an anonymous letter against two women teachers of a government school in which serious allegations were levelled against them.

A three-member committee formed by the Rohtak district education department observed that the girl students had not written an anonymous letter against two women teachers of a government school in which serious allegations were levelled against them.

A three-member committee formed by the Rohtak district education department observed that the girl students had not written an anonymous letter against two women teachers of a government school in which serious allegations were levelled against them.
A three-member committee formed by the Rohtak district education department observed that the girl students had not written an anonymous letter against two women teachers of a government school in which serious allegations were levelled against them. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The deputy commissioner and education department officials had received an anonymous letter on January 4 in which the girls alleged that a woman teacher spoke obscenely in front of students, and another wore skimpy clothes in the classrooms.

Block education officer Sarita Khangwal said that the three-member committee, which includes a male and two female principals, spoke to teachers, students and school management committee and found that no girl had written the letter and allegations levelled in the letter were found to be false.

“Someone has been running a malicious campaign against teachers and we had received such false letters three times earlier too,” she added.

