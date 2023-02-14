Rohtak court to pronounce verdict in 1997 Rohtak bomb blast case on February 15

A local court in Rohtak on Monday completed the hearing in a case against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda, in connection with his alleged role in bomb blasts at Quila Road and vegetable market here in 1997. The verdict will be pronounced on February 15.

Vineet Verma, the counsel of Tunda, said, “The hearing was completed in the court of additional district, and sessions judge RK Yadav and the judgment will be pronounced on February 15.”

According to the police, Tunda was the mastermind of three bomb blasts in Rohtak in January 1997 in which eight people received injuries. Rohtak police had registered an FIR under Sections 4, 5 and 7 of the Explosive Substances Act and 307, 120 (B) of IPC against Tunda on January 22, 1997.

Police had said that crude bombs were used to trigger blasts in the district by a member of Tunda’s gang. Tunda was arrested from the Nepal border in August 2013.