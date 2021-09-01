Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rohtak family murder: Son admits to killing parents, sister, grandma
chandigarh news

Rohtak family murder: Son admits to killing parents, sister, grandma

Involvement of more people being investigated, accused claims property dispute drove him to commit crime
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The 20-year-old accused being taken to a Rohtak court after his arrest on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In a shocking twist, Abhishek Malik, the 20-year-old son of a property dealer, was arrested on Wednesday for the murder of four members of his family in Rohtak on August 23.

Property dealer Pradeep Malik, his wife Babli Devi and mother Roshni Devi were shot dead at their house in Vijay Nagar in Rohtak, while his 17-year-old daughter succumbed to bullet wounds at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday.

Also read: Haryana Police seize 35 country-made pistols, arrest 4 in a fortnight

Superintendent of police Rahul Sharma told reporters that Abhishek had admitted to killing his parents, sister and grandmother over a property dispute.

“The accused had stayed in a hotel before and after executing the crime. We can’t rule out the possibility of the involvement of other people. The accused has confessed to committing the crime due to property and family disputes. We will ascertain the reasons during his remand,” the SP said.

RELATED STORIES

A senior police official, who is privy to the investigation, said Abhishek had informed his maternal uncle, who lives nearby, that door of his house was locked and nobody was answering the bell. The uncle had asked him to break open the door.

“Next, he told his maternal uncle that some miscreants had shot at his family members and that he was rushing his sister to PGIMS. We got suspicious about his role as he was changing his statements continuously,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab in poll mode: Shiromani Akali Dal announces six candidates

Panj Pyare row: AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat apologises

Gurdaspur man rapes 14-year-old ‘online friend’, held

Ludhiana crosses milestone of 20 lakh Covid jabs in 8 months
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP