Roof collapse kills couple in Kurukshetra village

A couple was killed after the concrete roof of a room near their agricultural fields collapsed in Baraundi village under Ladwa subdivision of Kurukshetra district in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Karnail Singh (50) and his wife, Jaswinder Kaur (45), who used to sleep in the room near their fields.

A couple was killed after the concrete roof of a room near their agricultural fields collapsed in Baraundi village under Ladwa subdivision of Kurukshetra district in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Karnail Singh (50) and his wife, Jaswinder Kaur (45). (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

They were spotted on Tuesday morning when their son, Prince, arrived with tea for his parents. Villagers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, by the time the couple was pulled out, both had succumbed to their injuries.

Prince told the police that it rained heavily during the night and his parents usually go to bed around 9.30 pm. “When I went to serve them tea in the morning, I found the roof had collapsed. My parents died on the spot,” he said.

The couple is survived by a son and two daughters. The collapse also damaged a tractor, three two-wheelers, stored wheat and other agricultural equipment kept inside and around the room.

Police shifted the bodies to the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination. The police said that a probe has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the structural collapse.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}