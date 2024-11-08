Rooftop solar plants installation: Nov 6 deadline over, Chandigarh admn’s action to follow

With the deadline for applying for installation of rooftop solar plants ending on November 6, the UT administration is mulling action against the defaulters. A senior officer from the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) stated, “No additional time will be given to the defaulters. Relaxation will only be granted to homeowners who have already applied through the portal.” (HT Photo)

Put on notice in September, only 820 of the 3,941 defaulting homeowners responded with applications before the two-month deadline got over on Wednesday.

Home owners who do not comply by the deadline may face resumption of property, as per the notice issued by the UT Estate Office.

A senior officer from the UT Estate Office said, “We are in the process of compiling a report. Once it is finalised, we will take up the matter with the UT estate officer. Following this, the list of defaulting homeowners will be forwarded to the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) concerned for further action.”

He further added, “The matter is also sub-judice before the Punjab and Haryana high court and we will have to wait for the court’s decision as well.”

The notices were issued to 3,941 homeowners with properties of 500 square yards or more who had not installed rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. A two-month deadline, ending on November 6, was set to apply for the plants via the “pmsuryaghar.gov.in” portal.

This action followed the revelation that only 1,867 of the total 6,408 one-kanal houses (500 square yards) had completed installation under the scheme, which offers a subsidy covering 60% of the cost for plants up to 2 kW, and 40% for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW, capped at 3 kW.

The notice issued by the assistant estate officer stated: “By virtue of the powers conferred upon me under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, I hereby direct allottees, lessees, transferees, and occupiers of the site to install rooftop solar photovoltaic power plants and submit compliance to this office.”

The notice further warned, “If compliance is not confirmed within two months, proceedings will be initiated under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, in conjunction with Rules 10 & 14 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as amended from time to time, for the resumption or cancellation of the site for violation of the provisions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, and Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban), 2017.”

Matter already in high court

A city-based lawyer has already challenged UT administration’s notice before the high court, claiming that the notices are illegal, without any legal sanction and authority. During two hearing on September 30 and October 4, two high court judges had recused from hearing the matter and referred it to the chief justice. The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 14.